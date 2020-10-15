In spite of all the evil machinations of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has once again set a unique example of humanity and friendship. The Indian Army on Thursday repaired the tomb of a Pakistani soldier made in Kashmir. While repairing the tomb, the Indian Army has said that any military, whatever the country belongs to, must be respected.The tomb the army has repaired is that of Major Mohammad Shabir Khan of Pakistan. Shabir Thanh was killed on 05 May 1972 during a clash along the Line of Control. Shabir Khan was subsequently handed over to Indian land. It was also completed by the Indian Army with all due respect.

Indian army gave information on Twitter

Shabeer Khan’s grave was seen in a shambles in the past. Taking cognizance of this, the Indian Army got it repaired. Sharing the picture of the tomb, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps wrote in its message on Twitter, “Keeping in mind the tradition and etiquette of the Indian Army, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps killed Major Mohammad Shabir Khan of Pakistan Army on 05 May 1972 (Sitara-e-Jurrat) has been restored. We believe that any soldier who loses life in any conflict, irrespective of the country, should be given full respect to the death.

Such an answer in the midst of nefarious conspiracies of Pakistan

Pakistan’s DG ISPR has been tagged in these tweets of the Indian Army. The army’s message is enough to teach discipline to a neighbor who often hatches conspiracy on the Line of Control to harm Indian troops.