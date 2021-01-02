Highlights: Indian army constitutes human rights cell

Major General rank officer will lead SAIL

ADG (HR) and ADG (Vigilance) will become two branches

new Delhi

The Indian Army, with a capacity of 13 lakh soldiers, has formed a Human Right Cell to maintain ‘transparency and honesty’. Under the leadership of Major General, this cell will be in function in areas like Jammu and Kashmir as well as Northeast India.

Major General Gautam Chauhan has taken over as the first Additional Director General (Human Rights) at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi. His appointment was in the Gorkha Rifles. He will report directly to the Vice Chief of the Army. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has last week filed a chargesheet against Army officer (Capt) Bhupendra Singh and two other civilians for the kidnapping and murder of three youths in Rajouri in July. Only after this, ADG (HR) has been appointed.

ADG Vigilance branch will also be formed

ADG (Vigilance) will also be appointed soon as part of the ongoing restructuring at the Army Headquarters. “Two new branches led by ADG (HR) and ADG (Vigilance) will now carry forward the Army’s commitment to transparency and honesty,” said an official.

SP rank officers will also remain

“As per the plan, the ADG (HR) will also have an IPS officer of the rank of SP or SSP, whose job is to provide specialization in the investigation as well as provide necessary facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other organizations,” he said.

Lt. General Paramjit Singh took over as the first Deputy Chief (Strategy) last month under the reorganization of the Army Headquarters. Operations, intelligence, logistics, planning, coordination of information in view of the ongoing dispute with China in East Ladakh.

