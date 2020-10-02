India may soon launch its own App Store to end the monopoly of Google Play (Google Play Store) and Apple App Stores on the country’s app ecosystem. In fact, app developers and entrepreneurs of India have demanded to create Indian App Store. Two senior officials told ET that the central government would consider the demand. Let us know that recently, Google has announced a 30 percent fee for such apps which are present on Play Store but are not using Google’s billing system.An Indian app store already exists which is currently only for government apps. It has apps like Umang, Arogya Setu and DigiLocker. An official said it could be enlarged to begin with. According to sources, with the Google Play store in the phone, the optional App Store also gets preloaded, for this it is necessary that a policy is introduced for the smartphone maker companies.

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a post on Twitter that he was happy to get suggestions from the Indian app developers. He said that it is necessary to encourage Indian app developers to create a self-sufficient India app ecosystem.

Google Play removed the app

Please tell that Google Play Store removed some apps from its platform, including Paytm. Google accused Paytm of gambling, which Paytm strongly opposed. However, within 24 hours the app was back on Google Play. The demand for the Indian App Store increased after some such incidents in the last few days.