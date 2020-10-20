The Indian-American teenager has won a prize of US $ 25,000 for a unique discovery. This finding may provide a possible cure for Kovid-19. Anika Chebrolu (14) has received this amount to make it to the top 10 in the ‘3M Young Scientist Challenge’. It is a major US secondary school science competition.‘3M’ is a Minnesota-based American mask manufacturer. According to the ‘3M Challenge website’, after suffering a severe ‘influenza’ infection last year, Chebrolu decided to take part in the Young Scientist Challenge. She wanted to find a cure for ‘influenza’. All changed after Kovid-19 and focused on the SARS-COV-2 infection.

Anika has also received a special mentorship of ‘3M’ along with the prize money. “I am happy to be included in the list of America’s top young scientists,” said Chebrolu. Explain that amidst the havoc of Corona virus worldwide, the total number of people infected has exceeded four crore. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected crossed 400 million on Monday morning.

The university collects Corona virus data from around the world. This number may be higher because a large number of people do not have symptoms of infection with this virus. Apart from this, many governments have not given actual numbers. So far, more than 10.1 lakh people have been confirmed dead due to this deadly virus. However, experts also believe that the actual number is much higher.

The United States, Brazil and India have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, in recent weeks the number of infected people has increased due to Europe. There has been a surge in the number of infected in Europe. So far, more than 2,40,000 people have been confirmed dead in Europe due to the epidemic. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that there were weekly reports of around seven million cases in Europe and that the region was responsible for about a third of cases globally. About half of the new cases in Europe are from Britain, France, Russia and Spain.