IAF Recruitment 2020: Indian Air Force is going to organize big recruitment rally in Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana. These recruitments will be made for the posts of Airman Group X Technical Trade (excluding Education Instructor). For the recruitment rally, first one has to get online registration by going to airmenselection.cdac.in which will start from 27 September 2020. According to the notification, the Indian Air Force will organize a recruitment rally from October 9 to 20.

Age Range

The candidate must have been born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003.

Eligibility

12th pass with Maths, Physics and English. It is necessary to have at least 50 percent marks in 12th.

or

The selection

The notification states that shortlisted candidates will be called for the examination due to Kovid-19 restrictions. Candidates based on the marks of 12th or diploma course of the candidate will be shortlisted and called for Physical Efficiency Test and Written Examination. Admit cards will be issued only to the shortlisted candidates.

Final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test and Adaptability Test.

