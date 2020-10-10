Tension between India and China is not being named. The relationship between the two countries has been bitter since May. China wants to show its military might and can occupy the Indian territory, but every time they have despair. China’s fury can be gauged by the fact that sometimes he starts playing songs and sometimes he talks of friendship but India is keeping its preparations on every front. India is aware of this Chinese vein that was deceived in 1962. That is why no one is coming to his words.In the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army is fully prepared. The Boeing C-17 Globemaster of the Indian Air Force is also stationed in Ladakh. Logistics food supplies will be supplied from this aircraft here. Today, Globemaster was landed at Leh airbase. Indeed, the Boeing c-17 Globemaster is one of the world’s largest cargo ships. Globemaster can easily land on difficult places like Kargil, Ladakh and other northern and north eastern borders. Apart from this, reverse gear is also provided in case of trouble in landing. The aircraft is equipped with four engines. The aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force by giving the ‘Golden Key’ to the Group Captain of the 81st Squadron. This squadron is named SkyLords.



Chinook helicopter strength

After this, the Air Force has also prepared a Chinook helicopter. Today, Chinook also engaged in his work in Ladakh region. Both these aircraft are being specially designed for supply. If a war-like situation arises from China at any time, they will always be deployed to supply essential goods. The strength of the Chinook helicopter is so much that in this helicopter, ammunition, weapons and soldiers can also go at once. It is also difficult to catch a Chinook helicopter with radar. The Chinook helicopter can also carry heavy machines and cannons.

Flier

A Chinook helicopter flying up to a height of 20 thousand feet can carry a weight of up to 10 tons anywhere. The Chinook helicopter flies at a speed of 280 kmph, while its height is 18 feet and width is 16 feet. Chinook helicopter can be flown by two pilots. This helicopter is used in 26 countries.

Mike Pompey’s statement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned India of a major threat. Taking a dig at China, he said that he has deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border. The foreign ministers of the ‘quad’ countries based on the US, Japan, India and Australia met in Tokyo on Tuesday. He said, ‘I was with my counterparts in India, Australia and Japan, this format of four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations is called the Quad. All four of these countries have real risks associated with the threats presented by the Communist Party of China. ‘ Pompeo met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Rustom-2 Successful Flight Test

When China showed its attitude in eastern Ladakh, India became alert. His drones and fighter jets were seen hovering around the border several times. India has kept all its options near the border. Drones are being resorted to for surveillance, they are ready to be improved. The Defense Research and Development Organization has accelerated development work. A successful flight test of the Rustom-2 drone took place on Friday. In addition, Israeli drones from Israel are also ready to be equipped with missiles and laser guided bombs. The PLA has boasted of its drone power several times. India’s preparation is to beat China in its own way.