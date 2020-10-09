Highlights: Two Indian Air Force jawans sky-dived from an altitude in Leh with a C-130J aircraft

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) Jambans took up sky diving from C-130J aircraft from an altitude location in Leh under challenging conditions. The IAF said in a statement that Wing Commander Gajanand Yadav and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari did it on October 8 at Khardungla Pass in Leh on the 88th Foundation Day of the Air Force. The Air Force said that this is the new record for sky-high dive. The Khardungla Pass is at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

In the statement, the Air Force said that landing at such altitude is very challenging due to low air density, low oxygen and inaccessible mountainous region. Both air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, patience and determination in overcoming adversity and achieved grand success. The IAF said that the Indian Air Force has always promoted adventure activities for its jawans, with the aim of incorporating qualities like team spirit and physical and mental courage.

Air force will deal with enemy effectively

Air Force Chief RK S Bhadauria said at the Air Force Parade on Hindon Airbase on Thursday that the Indian Air Force has made a firm showing of its determination and operational capability and will deal with the enemy effectively whenever needed. His reference was to the rapid deployment and readiness of the Air Force along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.