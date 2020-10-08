Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated on the occasion of Air Force Day. He tweeted, “” Nabhasprashin Deeptam “: a symbol of valor, dedication, efficiency and valor, Nabha Sentinel, enemy destroyer, hearty congratulations to all the airmen of the Indian Air Force” Indian Air Force Day ” The entire nation is proud of your unforgettable duty from wartime to peacetime.

– Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2020