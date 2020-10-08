56 aircraft taking part
According to an Air Force statement, a total of 56 aircraft, including 19 fighter jets, 7 Malawak aircraft and 19 helicopters will participate in the parade. During the parade, Rafale fighter aircraft will fly ‘Vijay’ with Jaguar. Apart from this, along with Sukhoi and Tejas, ‘Transformer’ will take flight. “The Rafale aircraft will take part in the Air Force Day parade along with other aircraft on October 8,” an Air Force official said. “The Rafale is a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft,” the Air Force said in a tweet. Aerial reconnaissance with dual-engine omnirole, precision-warped, anti-ship and nuclear-rich, equipped with weapons. ”
Air Force Day celebration begins
Celebration of Air Force Day has begun at Hindon Airbase of Ghaziabad. The parade can be seen in the photos is Sharu.
Ghaziabad: 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Airbase pic.twitter.com/7lNjuzAGpO
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020
UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated on the occasion of Air Force Day. He tweeted, “” Nabhasprashin Deeptam “: a symbol of valor, dedication, efficiency and valor, Nabha Sentinel, enemy destroyer, hearty congratulations to all the airmen of the Indian Air Force” Indian Air Force Day ” The entire nation is proud of your unforgettable duty from wartime to peacetime.
“Nabhaspishnam Deeptam”
Symbol of valor, dedication, efficiency and valor, sky guard, enemy destroyer, national guard @IAF_MCC Best wishes to all the airmen of “Indian Air Force Day”.
The entire nation is proud of your unforgettable duty from wartime to peacetime.
– Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 8, 2020
Party will start in a while
Celebration of Air Force Day will begin shortly at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Shortly thereafter, Indian Air Force fighter aircraft will be seen showing their strength in anticipation. See photos …
India celebrates 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF) today; visuals from Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. # AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/v3QJwPOvoV
– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020
The President said – We are proud of you
President Ramnath Kovind said that on Air Force Day we proudly honor our air warriors, veterans and the families of the Indian Air Force. The nation will be indebted to the Indian Air Force for its contribution to keeping our skies safe and assisting in humanitarian aid and disaster relief.
On Air Force Day, we proudly honor our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.
– President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the warriors on Air Force Day. PM Modi tweeted and wrote, ‘Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is going to inspire everyone.
Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is inspiring everyone.# AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020
Rajnath Singh congratulated the Air Force warriors
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated all the warriors and their families on the 88th foundation day of the Indian Air Force. He said that the Indian Air Force will always protect the skies of the country.
My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020.
Eighty eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with. # AFDay2020 @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/jo0t1dIv20
– Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2020
