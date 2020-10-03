The Rafale fighter jet flight is going to overwhelm the enemy’s spirits once again amidst tension on the LAC. In fact, for the first time on 8 October, on the occasion of Air Day, Rafael Fighter Jet will take part in the Air Force Parade. During this, Rafael fighter jets will also show high flying and tricks in the sky.According to the Indian Air Force, the Rafale is a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft, equipped with twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, contradiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth assault, anti-ship and nuclear deterrent fighter aircraft, a wide range of weapons. is. The five Rafale fighter jets were officially inducted into the Indian Air Force at Ambala (Haryana) on 10 September.

Please tell that on July 29, 5 Rafale aircraft from France came to India. The strength of the Air Force has increased significantly since Rafale joined the Indian Air Force fleet. Neighboring China and Pakistan are also very tense due to the Rafale fight jet being held with India.