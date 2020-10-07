Indian Air Force Day 2020: Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October in the country. This time the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day. Spectacular parades and grand air shows are organized on the occasion of Air Force Day. Like every year, this time also the Air Force will display its valor at Hindon base. One to one aircraft and jawans of the Air Force will be seen doing amazing tricks in the air. Learn about the history and importance of Indian Air Force Day here –

The Air Force was established on 8 October 1932, which is why Air Force Day is celebrated every year on 8 October.

The Air Force was called the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) before the country became independent. On 1 April 1933, the first squadron of the Air Force was formed, which included 6 AF-Trend officers and 19 airmen.

After independence, the word “Royal” was dropped from the Air Force’s name to just “Indian Airforce”. The Indian Air Force also played an important role during World War II.

Before independence, the Air Force worked under the Army. The credit for ‘liberating’ the Air Force from the Army goes to Air Marshal Sir Thomas W. Elmhurst, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force. After independence Sir Thomas W. Elmhurst was made the first Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal. He remained in the post from 15 August 1947 to 22 February 1950.

Motto taken from Geeta

The motto of the Indian Air Force is ‘Nabh: Sprishnam Deeptam’. It is taken from the 11th chapter of the Gita. This is a part of the sermon given by Lord Sri Krishna to Arjuna in Kurukshetra during the war of Mahabharata.

Air force flag

The Air Force flag, distinct from the Air Force mark, is blue in color with the first one quarter made up of the national flag and in the middle part a circle (circular shape) made of the three colors of the national flag, namely saffron, white and green. This flag was adopted in 1951.