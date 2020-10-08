The strength of Hindustan can be gauged from the fact that our Air Force is one of the most powerful air forces in the world. It has not only played an important role in souring the teeth of enemies in war, but has also always been ahead in helping the world in peacetime. Today is the foundation day of the Indian Air Force on 8 October and on this day the Indian Air Force will demonstrate its strength in the sky. Here, tensions continue along the border with China, in the meantime, the question often comes to the mind of every Indian how much the strength of our air force is compared to China and Pakistan.

Actually, there is a huge difference in the capacity of the Air Forces of India, China and Pakistan. The presence of Rafale near India has increased the strength of the Indian Air Force. We now have such fighter aircraft, which have the ability to penetrate into the border of Pakistan and China and kill the enemy. The strength of the Indian Air Force can be gauged from the fact that in every war it has won the country on its own. Let’s know how strong someone is.

Talking about the total number of aircraft, India has 2123 aircraft, China has 3210 and Pakistan has 1372. If the planes are now divided into different categories, then China leads the number of fighters. India has 538 combat aircraft, while China has 1232 combat aircraft. Pakistan is far behind in this matter and its fighter aircraft number is just 365.

In addition, India has 172 dedicated attack aircraft, while China has 371 and Pakistan has 90. India (250) is also ahead of China (224) and Pakistan (49) in terms of transporters. India has only 23 combat helicopters, while China has 281 and Pakistan has 56. India and China are very close to each other in terms of helicopters. While India has 722 helicopters, China has 911. Pakistan has only 346 helicopters.

Also, the number of special mission aircraft is 77 in India and China has 111. Pakistan has only 29 special aircraft. At the same time, India (359) is ahead of China (314) in terms of training aircraft. Yes, Pakistan is at the top 513 in this case. Explain that all these figures are taken from Global Fire Power.