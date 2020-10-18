Indian Air Force has congratulated Kushinagar’s daughter Akanksha Singh, who got 720 out of 720 in NEET-2020 examination. Significantly, Rajendra Kumar Rao, father of Akanksha Singh, is a retired Sergeant of the Indian Air Force.

Akanksha Singh has secured the second topper by scoring 100 per cent marks in NEET-2020 examination. There is a celebration on this achievement from Kushinagar to Gorakhpur. Akanksha is originally from Kushinagar.

On Friday, his success was also celebrated in the coaching institute of Gorakhpur. Akanksha has secured second position in All India Rank in NEET-2020 examination. He got 720 out of 720. He is also a UP topper. She has become the first girl from Kushinagar to achieve such a good result in this prestigious examination. The result of the examination has been declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Indian Air Force today congratulated Akanksha Singh (in file photo), daughter of veteran sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao (Retd), for securing All India Rank 2 in # NEET2020. pic.twitter.com/o8MQIhHIXI – ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Akanksha Singh of Kushinagar Abhinayakpur has achieved this result by fighting against all odds. Fulfilled her dream of becoming a doctor without any special support or coaching. Akanksha had united day and night to fulfill this dream. She left Kushinagar and went to Gorakhpur and from here to Delhi. Prepared with hard work. His mother used to take him daily to the bus stop of Kushinagar while coaching in Gorakhpur. On his way back from Gorakhpur, the coaching staff left him at the bus stop.

Mother ex-soldier, mother teacher

Akanksha’s father is a retired Sergeant of the Indian Air Force. His mother Ruchi Singh is a primary school teacher in the village. Both of them are very happy with this daughter’s success. After the result on Friday, he expressed his happiness by distributing sweets in his entire village.