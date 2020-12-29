The Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has made Pakistan the pawn of China. The IAF chief said that Pakistan has become a pawn of China’s policy and that Pakistan’s military dependence on China has increased under the debt of CPEC.

The Air Force chief said that since the US exited Afghanistan, avenues have opened up for both China and Pakistan. RK Bhadauria said that instability on the global geopolitical front has given China a chance to demonstrate its strength. And indirectly it has also brought out the contribution of major powers towards global security.

On the deadlock with China, the IAF chief said that the conflict between India and China on the global front is not good from any point of view. He further said that if China has global aspirations then it is not in accordance with their plan. What China wants: Their action in the North clearly shows what their purpose is. We know what China got from this move.

On the deadlock with China in East Ladakh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force said that we have taken all necessary steps. Let me tell you that there has been a situation of deadlock in East Ladakh for the last few months. The soldiers of India and China on LAC have not retreated even in heavy cold.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria, while referring to the East Ladakh dispute in an online seminar, said that no major conflict with India is a good fit for China’s global aspirations and big plans. The seminar was organized by think tank Vivekananda Foundation.

Bhadauria said China’s action in eastern Ladakh could also be a full-blown military adventure that could be a result of the crisis of confidence that followed it after Kovid-19. He said that India needs to consolidate the entire military power to meet future security challenges, including on the western and northern fronts. Bhadoria also said that the Air Force is fully prepared to deal with any situation.