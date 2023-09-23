Chandrayaan-3 mission arrived at the natural satellite’s south pole in August; space agency says it continues trying to restore signal

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Friday (September 22, 2023) that it had lost contact with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which sent a module to the Moon’s south pole in August.

“Efforts were made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover to check their wake-up condition”said the space agency in publishing on X (ex-Twitter).

ISRO further states that, despite efforts, no signal has been received back, but that it will continue to attempt to re-establish contact.

THE CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION

With the landing of Vikram’s module and the Pragyaan rover on the Moon on August 23, India became the first country to land on the lunar south pole. In addition to the Asian country, only the USA, Russia and China managed to land on the Moon.

“India is on the Moon. Appreciation and thanks for all the contributions from India and abroad to this endeavor”ISRO said at the time.

The lunar landing was broadcast by the Indian space agency and watched by hundreds of people, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Johannesburg (South Africa) for the 15th BRICS Summit. The leader celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3 and called the feat a “proud moment for India”.

Watch the moment of landing (1min14s):