Kovid-19 vaccine may be available by March next year. The Government of India is hopeful that by then Phase-3 trial will be completed and clearance will also be given from the experts. A total of three Kovid vaccines are being trialled on humans in the country. The government feels that two of these will be ready for launch by March. The government held a meeting with three major vaccine manufacturers last week. It discussed the challenges of availability of vaccine and its regulatory approval, distribution. If all goes well, these companies can launch the vaccine by March. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government plans to achieve 40-50 crore doses by July 2021. Let us know which of the three Corona vaccines, two of which are expected to be launched by March. Read what is the plan of the government