In rural India, women in red tunics roam the streets. They are social workers, all volunteers. Without them, the inhabitants would be completely abandoned. They keep records, and place families in quarantine when symptoms are declared. These social workers also make sure to deliver what positive cases need when confined.

The women in red visit dozens of homes every day. They are the guardian angels of the villages. A mission they do without real protection. “We did not receive any gloves, nothing from the government at all”, indicates one of them. At the base, these women are in charge of vaccination campaigns. They also help during childbirth. When the pandemic arrived, they found themselves on the front lines in charge of Covid-19 tests. The government granted them a bonus of 12 euros.

