Just before the G-20 summit, India is witnessing a series of religiously motivated acts of violence. This raises questions about the rights of minorities in the “largest democracy in the world”.

In the city of Gurgaon, just outside New Delhi, many global IT companies and banks have opened offices in recent years. The upper middle class makes themselves comfortable in guarded housing complexes and strolls through the shopping centers at the weekend. There are also slum areas where migrant workers from poorer states live in the winding streets. Everyday coexistence has been shaken in recent days when religious unrest has spread from a neighboring district to their front doors.

The violence began on Monday with a procession by two radical Hindu groups in Nuh district, which, like Gurgaon, is in Haryana state. Muslims make up the majority of the population in the area. After being attacked and stoned by local residents, the processioners holed up in a temple. Vehicles and shops burned out. Five people died in Nuh during the unrest. Among them were two police officers and a Hindu activist.