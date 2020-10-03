The death toll of the virus has crossed the 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths in the last 24 hours due to India’s corona virus. The number of infected has reached 64,73,545.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that there are a total of 9,44,996 active cases with 79,476 new cases while 54,27,707 people have been cured and 1,00,842 people have died. However, cases of Kovid-19 are seeing a slight decline compared to earlier. More than 81 thousand cases of corona virus were reported on Friday, which were lower than on Thursday and today the figures are less than on Friday.

Explain that in the case of corona cases, India is second only to the United States. According to Jop Hopkins University, a total of 10 lakh 22 thousand 976 people have died in the world so far from Corona. Of these, the maximum number of deaths in the US is 2 lakh 7 thousand 808, while in India, this figure has crossed 1 lakh on 2 October. According to the data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday, 78,877 patients have been healthy in the last 24 hours, with which the number of coronas released so far has increased to 53 lakh 52 thousand 78.

In the case of death from Corona, India is third after the US and Brazil. In Brazil, 1 lakh 44 thousand 806 have died so far from Kovid-19, while Mexico is fourth behind India with 78 thousand 78 deaths. After the first case came on January 30, during the last eight months, only 26.51 percent of the total Kovid-19 cases in the country, ie 26 lakh 21 thousand 418 cases were reported in September.