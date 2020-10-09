The pace of corona in the country seems to be slowing down. For the last few days, not only the new cases of corona virus are seeing a decrease, but also the number of those who beat this epidemic is increasing. The way Corona was seen in September, October is reassuring in this matter. According to the Health Ministry data, more patients are getting cured than the number of new corona cases being received in the country in the last few weeks.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of patients recovering from the corona virus for the past three consecutive weeks is higher than new cases of corona. That is, the number of people recovering from the epidemic is more than those infected with corona for the last three consecutive weeks. During this time, there is a big decline in new cases of Corona.

New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/t6uAMVaWEj – ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

If we look at the corona’s weekly data, 614265 new cases of corona virus were found in the week between 18 to 24 September, but the number of cures was 649908. At the same time, in the week of 25 September to 1 October, 580066 new cases of corona were found, where the number of recoveries was 598214. Similarly, in the week of October 2 to October 8, 554503 patients beat Corona, but only 523071 cases were reported during this period.

However, in the weeks prior to September 18, the number of people recovering from Corona during that period was less and the number of new patients was more. In the week between 11 to 17 September, more than 65 thousand new cases used to come up, while the number of recoveries was only around 55 thousand. Overall, the number of Corona cases has seen a big increase in September, but there is a relief in October.