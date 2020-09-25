In the midst of an ever-strengthening relationship and partnership with Israel, India has invited companies there for their vast defense needs. India aims to be 70 percent self-reliant in terms of arms by 2027. India is going to spend 130 billion dollars i.e. about 9 lakh 58 thousand crore rupees on military modernization in the next 7-8 years. Apart from this, both countries are collaborating on research and development in 9 major areas like Big Data Analysis and Cyber ​​Security.Defense expert Ajay Shukla has written in detail in a recent blog on the deepening relations and defense cooperation between India and Israel. In a webinar on the India-Israel Defense Co-operation, he has openly explained the growing defense cooperation between the two countries based on the statements of Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defense.

In the webinar, Jeju said that 9 companies from India have signed 23 defense agreements with 4 Israeli companies. So far, 7 joint ventures have been established between companies of both countries. Trade between India and Israel is $ 4.9 billion annually. In this, Israel sells arms to India for more than 1 billion dollars. Since 2000, Israel has invested more than $ 200 million in India’s defense sector.

Jaju pointed out that in 1992–93 India produced only 30 percent of its arms and ammunition needs. When ‘Make in India’ was launched in 2014-15, the figure rose from 40 to 45 percent. India has set a target of achieving 70 percent self-sufficiency in the defense sector by 2027. This is the reason why it has now banned the import of 101 defense items.