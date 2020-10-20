new Delhi: India is soon going to implement a new cyber security policy in the wake of the decision to ban Chinese mobile apps and strengthen the siege of security in the technological supply chain. India’s National Cyber ​​Security Convenor Lt Gen Rajesh Pant said during a program that a comprehensive cyber security policy is being brought to deal with the new cyber security challenges facing the country. It has been prepared and will be implemented after approval at the top level in the government.

General Pant said that the dangers of cyber security can be gauged from the fact that the loss of about 1.6 lakh crore rupees was suffered last year due to cyber attacks and frauds. At the same time, the figure of loss due to cyber crime recorded during the last 9 months in the world has reached about $ 6 trillion.

Recently, in an assessment done by the government’s cyber security system, it was found that there are 15 such vectors point on which it is possible to hack the mobile phone and put malware in it. It includes not only apps but also WiFi connection, memory chip and Bluetooth. It was found in the assessment that many apps were sending data to the third place.

According to the National Cyber ​​Security Convenor, information security is a major concern and priority of the government in some important sectors including the country’s atomic program, space mission, financial sector, transport. At the same time, increasing the number of malware attacks sent around the world with the intention of recovering ransomware increases these concerns.

Not only this, the activism of cyber teams in the world’s big organized crime groups and mafia organizations also worries. According to senior officials associated with the cyber security system, incidents such as cyber attacks on hospitals during the Kovid-19 epidemic and recovery of funds through it have also come to show how insensitive the perpetrators are.

According to official sources, data has been considered as a national resource in the new cyber security policy. Along with this, provision has been made to make a top body for the security of the country, fixed defense system, cyber insurance, cyber education etc. Apart from this, an attempt has also been made to move forward with common but differential responsibility. That is, in cyber security, emphasis has been laid on the shared responsibility from the individual to the government and private business sector. However, the scope of responsibility of everyone will be different for its protection.

Rahul Gandhi’s big attack before PM Modi’s address, said – tell the country when will China be shooed from the land of India