A soldier of the People’s Liberation Army of China was apprehended in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday when he strayed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Indian territory. The military said the Chinese soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang or Lang. He has been provided with necessary medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes. According to the information received from the sources, he will be handed over to China under the current procedure after questioning.

Following the standoff between the two countries in May, India and China have deployed more than 50,000 troops on LAC in eastern Ladakh, including the Demchok sector. The army said the Chinese soldier would be handed over after completing all the formalities. The Indian Army said in a statement, “The PLA soldier has been identified as Corporal Wang or Lang and was caught on October 19 in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh after wandering off the LAC.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government’s mouthpiece Global Times has also quoted sources as saying that India is going to return the detained Chinese soldier for deviating from the path. Negotiations are ongoing between the two countries on this issue, and India’s stand is positive. The newspaper has further said that India and China have reached a first agreement on this issue and both countries are moving towards a solution.

The Chinese government mouthpiece also said that the incident would not lead to border confrontation and the resolution of the issue would lead to new progress in the bilateral dialogue. The newspaper writes on behalf of Qian Feng, director of the National Strategy Institute at Xinhua University, that there is a long border between the two countries, with many parts not defined. It is easy to wander here without proper indicators and poor tools. Even before, the soldiers on both sides have wandered.

Qian said that under the procedure adopted by both the countries after the stray soldier is found, the other side confirms the identity of the soldier and makes necessary investigations and informs the other party. China and India have followed the correct procedure so far. The incident will not have an impact on the upcoming military dialogue between the two countries.

The paper writes that there are border disputes between China and India and relations have been tense recently, they have reached some agreement in several rounds of talks recently. Qian continued, “Proper disposal of the latest incident is a good sign. India is making a change in the aggressive attitude of its former and it shows that India does not want such incidents which will be a hindrance in better environment. ”

“The PLA soldier has been provided with oxygen, food and warm clothes as well as medical aid to protect the PLA soldier from extreme altitude and adverse climatic conditions,” the Indian Army said. A request from the PLA has been received. The army said, “As per established protocol, it will be handed over to the Chinese authorities at the Chushul-Moldo meeting site.” Sources said the Chinese soldier was questioned that he was in Indian territory How come