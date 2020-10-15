Highlights: Myanmar to get its first submarine, India announced to give INS Sindhuveer

This step of India is very important to cut down the increasing influence of China on the neighboring countries.

China also wanted to sell old submarine to Myanmar, has already sold 2 old submarines to Bangladesh

The old version of INS Sindhuveer came from Russia, it was refurbished and used by the Indian Navy.

new Delhi

India is going to give kilo class submarine to the Navy of Myanmar, its neighbor. This will be the first submarine of the neighboring country. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Thursday that India will give Kilo class submarine INS Sindhuveer to Myanmar. This proves the strengthening relations between the two countries. This step of India is very important to counter China’s growing influence on neighboring countries.

Actually, China wanted to sell its old submarines to Myanmar. Earlier, Bangladesh had bought 2 old submarines from China. Pakistan is already sitting on China’s lap. Dragon is gradually trying to increase its influence on other neighboring countries of India. Nepal is now beginning to negotiate tension with India at her behest. Similarly, neighboring countries of India like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar have also been trying to influence China in the name of financial assistance. This is the reason why the decision to give submarine to Myanmar is very important to counter China’s influence.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday, “The maritime sector is growing under strong ties with Myanmar. In this context, India will supply Kilo class submarine INS Sindhuveer to Myanmar Navy. ‘ The announcement was made a few days after the two-day visit to Myanmar by Army Chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. During the visit, he interacted with the top military and political leaders of the country including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Srivastava said, ‘We understand that this will be the first submarine for the Myanmar Navy. This is in accordance with our Vision Sagar – security and development for all in the region. It is also a favorable step towards capacity building and commitment to be self-reliant with all its neighbors.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbors and has a 1640-km border with India’s northeastern states. For the last few years both countries have been engaged in strengthening maritime security cooperation. The Kilo class is a diesel-electric assault submarine designed and built in the former Soviet Union. It was refurbished and used by the Indian Navy.

Relations between India and Myanmar are quite strong. India has built the Sivte Port in Myanmar. The military cooperation between the two countries has also increased steadily. The armies of both countries have conducted joint operations against rebel groups.

