This Wednesday, May 31, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardinaugurated the new facilities of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Monterrey, together with the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, the Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio and the CEO of the company in Latin America, Marcelo Wurman.

This opening represents a significant investment by TCS, a well-known information technology (IT) company and a subsidiary of the India’s largest conglomerate. This investment is expected generate approximately 2,500 jobs in both Nuevo León as in other parts of Mexico.

During the event, Foreign Minister Ebrard stressed that the arrival of TCS and other Indian companies in Mexico is the result of a shared vision between both countries. This association seeks to foster greater collaboration that benefits both nations, generating better wages, more jobs, and greater potential for economic growth.

The foreign minister highlighted the favorable conditions that Mexico offers for foreign investment, among them, its export platform to the United States and other countries, its financial stability, the trend of relocation of companies and the country’s demographic dividend.

Ebrard mentioned that the CEO of TCS expressed his confidence that Mexico could achieve economic growth that would double the current rate, that is, achieve an average growth of between four and five times. In addition, the foreign minister recalled that Mexico is working on an agreement with India to develop immunotherapy in the country starting in December.

Governor Samuel García thanked Foreign Minister Ebrard for his support and recognized the fundamental role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in attracting record investments to Nuevo León.

For his part, Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio highlighted the collaboration with the federal government and expressed his desire to continue working together to promote prosperity, growth and development in the city and state of Nuevo León. Likewise, he highlighted the ambition of turning the region into the main business capital of the entire country.

With the opening of the new TCS facilities in Monterrey, the IT sector in Mexico is strengthened and greater economic cooperation between Mexico and India is promoted, laying the foundations for a prosperous and fruitful future.