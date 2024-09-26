Over the past few decades, India has emerged as one of the world’s technological powerhouses, with exponential growth in the computer and information technology sectors; an integral part of this success has been the adoption and spread of Linux and open source software.

The penetration of Linux in the Indian peninsula has become so significant that it can be said that the country is becoming “the most Linux-friendly on the planet“; But why is India so advanced in IT, and how did this transition to the Linux ecosystem happen? This article will try to investigate this phenomenon which is extremely against the grain with the trends of the rest of the world.

Roots of IT Success in India

India has a long tradition of investing in science and technology education. Already in the 1960s and 1970s, the country established prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), becoming the breeding ground for some of the world’s best engineers and computer scientists and these institutes, coupled with an emphasis on the development of mathematics and science, laid the foundation for a strong IT industry.

Headquarters of the Indian Institute of Technology

In the 1990s, with the explosion of globalization and the increase in demand for IT services, and the country has seized the opportunity to become an IT outsourcing hub and many global technology companies have opened offices and research centersbenefiting from a skilled and relatively low-cost workforce. This has created a virtuous circle, with more and more talent trained in computer science and software engineering.

Why did Linux find fertile ground in Indian soil?

Several reasons explain the widespread adoption of Linux in India:

Reduced Costs: One of the main reasons behind the spread of Linux in the country of the Taji Mahal is the zero cost of the operating system. In a country with a large population and lower average incomes than Western countries, access to free and open source software represents a cost-effective solution and Purchasing licenses for Windows or macOS is not always accessible to all segments of the population or for growing companies. Linux, on the other hand, is completely free. Educational Infrastructure and Open Source: Indian universities and technical institutes have been embracing open source software for years. Teaching students to use Linux and its tools has created a generation of developers, system administrators and engineers with strong skills and a pro-open source mindset and Many of these students have participated in global open source communities, actively contributing to international projects such as Debian, Fedora, and GNOME. Security and Personalization: Linux offers a level of customization and security that makes it very attractive to developers and IT professionals. For a rapidly developing country like India, where technological innovation is crucial, the ability to adapt and optimize the operating system to your needs without having to pay for expensive licenses is a significant advantage; especially for startups and small and medium-sized businesses (PMI), Linux allows you to create secure and efficient environments at low costs. Government Support: The Indian government has played a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of open source software. Initiatives such as “Digital India“, launched in 2015, aims to make government services more accessible through digital technologies, with an emphasis on the use of open source software and many of the country’s states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have already migrated their IT systems to Linux to reduce costs and increase security. Kerala, in particular, was the first Indian state to implement Linux as the primary operating system in government schools. Active and Collaborative Community: India is home to one of the largest and most active open source developer communities. Access to educational resources, forums, and conferences, combined with a knowledge-sharing mentality, has led to a very vibrant community of Linux users and developers. Events such as PyCon India, FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) Meetups, and theIndLUG (Indian Linux User Group) have played a central role in growing interest and adoption of Linux across the country.

Linux Distributions That Indians Use Most

In the Asian continent peninsula, several Linux distributions are popular among users, depending on the context of use. The most popular include:

Ubuntu: Probably the most popular distribution in India, due to its ease of use and wide community support. Ubuntu is widely used in both educational and corporate settings. Many startups and IT outsourcing firms use Ubuntu as their primary OS for servers and developers. Debian: Highly regarded for its stability and server-oriented nature, Debian is widely used in Indian universities and research centers. Due to its community-oriented nature, Debian is also favored by many developers who want to contribute directly to the improvement of the operating system. Fedora: Fedora, with its penchant for adopting the latest open source technologies, is popular among developers looking for cutting edge tools. Fedora has a very active community in India, with numerous events and conferences dedicated to it. Kali Linux: Kali Linux, a distribution specialized in security and penetration testing, is very popular among cyber security experts and ethical hackers in India and due to the growing demand for cyber security specialists, Kali has become a standard tool in many Indian educational programs. CentOS (now AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux): Many enterprises in India have been using CentOS as their server platform for years due to its stability and compatibility with the Red Hat world. After the end of support for CentOS, many enterprises have turned to distributions like AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux.

The role of knowledge of the English language

How many times did your mother tell you when you were little, “learn english it will be useful to you“? Probably when you finished your homework and took the test it didn’t matter how it went, you just had to get a passing grade; The Indians, on the other hand, seem to have taken this suggestion literally, The very fact that many people speak English in India has played a significant role in the phenomenon of increasing Linux market share in the country.

Another key factor that has contributed to the mass adoption of Linux and computing success in India is the widespread knowledge of English language; the Asian country in question is one of the countries with the highest number of English speakers to the worldand English is often the primary language in higher education and the technology sector; This has provided a great advantage to Indian developers and engineers in quickly understanding and adopting global technologies, including those related to the open source world.

Slogan that makes fun of getting rid of Uncle Bill’s operating system…

Open source software, including Linux and its core tools and documentation, is widely available in English and The ability to understand and contribute to international projects has been critical to the growth of the open source community in India.

The English language has enabled Indian developers to easily collaborate with peers across the world, participate in global forums like Stack Overflow, GitHub, and Linux distribution-related mailing lists, and gain quick access to advanced technical resources.

The spread of English has also enabled universities and technical institutes in India to integrate courses and programs based on materials from international communities, preparing students for the demands of the global IT market; in short, widespread knowledge of English has broken down language barriers, facilitating the formation of a highly competitive workforce with a strong focus on open source software and Linux.

Indian Government Adoption of Linux Operating Systems for Security in 2023

The Indian government has adopted Linux for its administrative needs, with the Ministry of Defense deciding to replace Windows with an internally developed Linux distribution called “Maya”.

100% Made in India Linux Based Operating System for Cyber ​​Security

Based on Ubuntu and built in just six months, Maya is designed to be similar to Windows, making it easier for users to transition, and its main goal is to strengthen cybersecurity against attacks like malware and ransomware, including a protection system called “Chakravyuh.” Maya will initially be deployed on internet-connected computers at the Secretariat in New Delhi, with a deadline of August 15.

Future Prospects: An Open Source Economy

India has now fully embraced the open source software model, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. With continued support from the government and the community, Linux will continue to play a crucial role in the growth of the IT sector in India. New startups are emerging at an impressive rate, and many of them are building their IT infrastructure on Linux and open source technologies, taking advantage of the flexibility and innovation that these platforms offer.

This graphic shows how from 2022 to today 2024 there has been a significant surge in Linux market share in the Asian peninsula

Another factor to consider is the increasing global demand for IT services, which is pushing more and more Indian companies to develop Linux-based solutions for overseas markets. With the growing importance of cybersecurity and sustainable use of resources, Linux is positioning itself as the ideal choice for scalable and secure infrastructure.

Conclusions

Linux adoption in India is a growing phenomenon, fueled by economic, educational and technological factors. The zero cost, flexibility and security offered by Linux make it a natural choice for businesses, governments and educational institutions and with advanced educational infrastructure and growing government support for open source, India will continue to lead innovation in the Linux world, making it truly the “most linux-friendly country on the planet“.