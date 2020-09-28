Highlights: Hopefully it will return at the end of the month

Southwest monsoon to return from North India in next two days

There is a possibility of dry weather in parts of North India.

Most parts of South India received more than normal rainfall.

new Delhi

In August this year, the rainfall was much higher than anticipated and much less in September. However, this time the monsoon is long and it is expected that it will return at the end of the month. The active monsoon in the southwest is set to return from northwest India around 28 September with a delay of about two weeks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the southwest monsoon would return from North India in the next two days. The meteorological department also said that the data suggests that the monsoon is more likely to end with more than normal rainfall.

The IMD said that conditions are becoming favorable for its further withdrawal in the next two to three days in Rajasthan and some other parts of Punjab and parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With this, the southwest monsoon has returned from parts of West Rajasthan and Punjab from today. There is a possibility of dry weather in parts of North India for the next five days.

Actually the rainy season officially starts in the country from 1 June to 30 September. This year, the monsoon started in Kerala on 1 June, its normal onset. The monsoon covered the entire country on 26 June, which was about a fortnight later than its normal schedule.

At the same time, the new normal date of monsoon is 8 July to cover the entire country. At the same time, the normal date before it was July 15 to cover the whole country of monsoon.

9 percent more rainfall than normal

The Meteorological Department says that all conditions are being created for the withdrawal of monsoon from 28 September in western Rajasthan and adjoining areas. The withdrawal of monsoon from western Rajasthan is likely to begin from Monday. It seems that this time the monsoon will be more than normal. 96 to 104 per cent of the rainfall is considered normal over the long-term average (LPA) while 104 to 110 per cent LPA is said to be high.

Sikkim has the highest rainfall

In North India, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir received less rainfall. Union Territory of Ladakh recorded the lowest rainfall this year. Whereas Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received more than normal rainfall in most parts of West and South India. Sikkim is the only state with the highest rainfall this time.

Chance of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

IMD said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu during the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon ends on an above-normal note. As of September 27, the country received 9 percent more rainfall than normal. Rainfall in the range of 96–104 percent of the long-term average (LPA) is considered normal while 104–106 percent of the LPA is ‘above normal’.