new Delhi: On Wednesday, the CBI Special Court acquitted all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. This decision was welcomed by the people of the country, while it shocked the neighboring country of Pakistan.

Pakistan condemned the Indian court’s decision, in response to which the Indian Foreign Ministry bluntly said, “India is a mature democracy, where the government and the people follow the decisions of the courts. It can be difficult for a tough system.” Is where people and courts can be silenced by the desire to establish such democratic ethos. “

Significantly, the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the CBI court’s decision on the Babri Masjid case and said that those responsible for the demolition of the historic mosque were “shamefully acquitted”. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, “Pakistan urges the Indian government to ensure the protection of minorities, especially Muslims and their places of prayer.”

In the past, Pakistan has commented on India’s internal affairs, to which India has given a befitting reply in national and international forums.