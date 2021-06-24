The world remains haunted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The response from the scientific community was quick, but the complexity of the disease does not help its extinction due to many variables. One of the most dangerous variables is Delta, the Indian variant, India now alerts the world to a new mutation of the virus, Delta Plus.

According to the Indian Health Minister, this new variant mutation is already circulating in nine countries. The biggest fear is that this variant is even more transmissible and resistant to more antibodies than Delta.

+ Gamma variant of covid-19 is predominant in Argentina

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of Health states that this new variant has enormous transmissibility and hence the warning. In all countries where it has already been identified, it is essential to take urgent measures to stop its spread. One of the priority measures is constant testing.

As mentioned, Delta Plus is a mutation of the Delta variant, which originates in India, and which has spread to at least 92 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

India hit a record vaccination record last Monday by administering 8.6 million vaccines in a single day. In the country, more than 288.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, about 5.5% of the total of 950 million people eligible for the vaccine.

