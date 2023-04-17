The race of Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is marked by a history of service to his nation and cultivation of the international relations. His knowledge and discipline have enabled our guest of honor to make far-reaching and far-reaching contributions in the global diplomatic arena. The arrival of the Indian foreign minister to Latin America, in particular to Panama and Colombia, it is an irreplaceable opportunity to generate a new cycle of conceptual and practical revitalization of Indo-Latin American relations, endorse ties and shared values ​​and, at the same time, clear broad and unprecedented paths.

Jaishankar’s ideas

The book of the Indian Minister of External Affairs, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, offers us a truly different interpretation, a genuine insight into the official Indian thought on international affairs and universal conflicts. The work is formidable both in its style and in its content. Abundant in apparently simple aphorisms, but full of teachings, with extraordinary sincerity. The book is surprising, since it comes from the most outstanding member of the ministerial cabinet of the Asian nation and at the same time outlines India’s positions on major global issuesgives us a renewed perspective in the analysis of international relations of the historical present.

In that innovative perspective Jaishankar He lets us know his critique of alignment as biunivocal or subordinate correspondence. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, the annual multilateral conference in which India makes known its position and initiatives in the geoeconomic and geopolitical orders, the Indian foreign minister asserted his jurisdiction based on India’s weight as a great emerging nation: the country needs to leave back the idea that it requires the approval of other countries. His statement was emphatic: “We have to trust who we are. I think it’s better to engage with the world based on who we are than to try to please the world with a template imitating what others are. This idea that others define us has to be overcome, somehow it supposes that we need to obtain the approval of states, regions or powers. I think that’s part of an era that we need to put in the past.”

Ratifying India’s aspiration to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, in a dialogue between the foreign ministers of Argentina and India, Jaishankar declared: “We will continue to speak for the developing world and for the global south, as well as for the values ​​and ideas that we represent. In a global macro perspective, our countries must continue to defend multipolarity and reformed multilateralism to achieve a transparent world order based on clear rules”.

Recognized by academics and internationalists for his contribution to the renewed construction of the concept of alignment. His conception is careful not to disqualify the non-alignment, but formulates a more contemporary postulate: it is possible to practice a multiple alignment that is supported by multidimensional platforms and within which each country promotes its interests and pursues its achievements by strengthening ties with various nations, without an approximation meaning dismissing relationships and agreements with another country or another region. Non-alignment, insofar as it is not a question of belonging to a single block or a subordinate, multi-alignment structure, insofar as a plural system of relations is practiced where the national interest is recognized, as well as reciprocal benefit within a much more organic solidarity than mechanical, clearer and more transparent. It should come as no surprise in such a context that India is part of the Quad Security Dialogue, also known as Quad, an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India that is maintained through semi-regular summits, information exchanges and military exercises between member countries, while preserving its link with The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and announcing its presence at the SCO summit in Samarkand. Jaishankar writes: “This game is best played on the front foot, appreciating that progress on any front strengthens that of all others.” And he does it without ignoring the differences with China or the transformation of the ties with the United States during the last 20 years, given that, according to his words: “An emerging superpower now resides on our borders for the first time in our millennial history.”

A new opportunity

The visit of Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is a great opportunity for India, Latin America and the Caribbean. The relations have had a growing behavior and, over the years, show some achievements. Gone are the low-latency relationships typical of anti-colonial solidarity and joy over the Gandhian epic. There prevailed the emotional declarations that united us, but they failed to provide a material basis for the integration. The Non-Aligned movement itself opened a space in the world political order, but it could not generate realities of great merit in South-South cooperation. Then came what was called “oil and other minerals diplomacy” when Indian industrialization required fuels and raw materials, increasing trade magnitudes with better terms of trade, but without real economic integration in terms of adding value. The last fifteen years give us an account of a more complex process, where economic complementarity has been accompanied by trade integration and a flow of investments that knows multiplier initiatives in the two scenarios that give us the traces of a confluent awakening and encouraging.

This visit by the Indian Foreign Minister includes Panama, Colombia, Guyana and the Dominican Republic. Corresponds to a second dynamic tour of ties with Latin America and the Caribbean which began with Jaishankar’s visit to Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay in August 2022. This tour brought results in trade and investment with Brazil, in the signing of agreements with Argentina on advanced agriculture and renewable energy and nuclear research . The present visit It is prepared by the Foreign Ministries of Panama and Colombia with diplomatic missions, trade, investment and tourism promotion institutions, business sectors and academia. In Bogotá it will be on April 26 in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendozaand on April 27 he will meet with the business sector.

To ensure content with a greater regional scope, macroscopic vision and strategic proposals, CAF Development Bank of Latin America has offered its support and accompaniment to the Government of Panama, integrating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, the Confederation of the Industry of India (CII) and international experts at the ‘Latin America and the Caribbean-India Forum’. For this purpose, CAF has prepared a commendably elaborated document that details the bases for a new cycle of Indo-Latin American relations: the construction of a multidimensional integration platform, the ten pillars to encourage both hope and confluence between the two macro regions, the challenge of scaling, diversifying and making trade and investment more sophisticated, food security, sustainable mobility, energy security, 4.0 technologies for social and productive inclusion, smart medicine, local diplomacy and a suggestive goal of reaching one hundred billion USD in trade within five years.

I have been fortunate to be invited as a speaker at the Forum sponsored by CAF in Panama to add voices and experience with qualified academics and diplomats, as well as to exchange opinions with the Indian business delegation and international organizations. I am going to speak about some of the successful cases reviewed in the publication prepared by CAF, as well as about the cultural mediators on which it is necessary to work to achieve results of merit in the integration effort.

In the Colombian case, the visit has been prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism which now has the so-called Asia Strategy, ProColombia and its technical team, the Indian Diplomatic Mission in Colombia, businessmen linked to India and spokespersons for the Academy. Foreign Minister Jaishankar will learn first-hand about the new visions of our foreign policy, the details of international trade policies and the attraction of foreign investment, as well as the productive commitments of Colombia in its new reindustrialization policy: the energy transition, agro-industrialization and food sovereignty, the reindustrialization of the health sector, the reindustrialization for defense and life and the commitment to the territories and their business fabric.

Let us hope that this visit by the high dignitary of the Indian nation has plausible consequences and results. For it the articulated competition of international and governmental institutions and the business community is necessary. And that of communicators, academia and cultural workers. We can start by expanding and deepening the information about India for our Latin American compatriots. I stated it two years ago in my book Ádeiocracia: “(…) it is necessary to leave behind that elemental vision of India referring to its exoticism without discernment, to a poverty without appreciation of the achievements of its social transformation (17 million poor people enter annually intermediate groups) and a society of contrasts without including the most representative of them, well defined by Amartya Sen, the frantic love thwarted between the tradition and modernity”.

