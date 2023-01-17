A group of 44 developers of Indian gaming and esports company members is resisting a government plan it plans to combine traditional video games and gambling with real money in the same regulatory category, a move that the developers say is not appropriate as it would merge two completely separate industries.

The group was organized by Outlier Games and counts among its managing, founding and board members Gametion, Nodding Head Games, Ncore, Loco, Lila Games and SuperGaming.

“The business model, consumer behavior, legal environment and peripheral operations of the two industries are totally different between video games and online games played for wagering,” the release reads. sectors”.

The developers point out that no country takes i online gambling revenues when preparing video game industry market reports and forecasts.

The consortium asks the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to create a distinction between “video games” and “online gambling”.

To answer legitimate government concerns regarding the traditional video game industry, the developers suggest creating an age and content rating mechanism specifically for India, along the lines of the EU’s PEGI and North America’s ESRB systems.

Furthermore, they suggest “creating a robust framework to address issues such as children’s addiction to video games, their exposure to in-game purchases, age-inappropriate content and online dangers.”

India has repeatedly fought against video games, blocking video games like PUBG Mobile.