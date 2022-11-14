Indian Express: India plans to double trade with Russia, including in national currencies

India wanted to double the volume of trade with Russia, including with settlements in national currencies, about plans became known The Indian Express.

It is noted that the Ministry of Commerce analyzed the feedback from exporters and commercial organizations and came to the conclusion that the volume of trade operations will increase in the foreseeable future. This will be further stimulated by the use of the Indian rupee, the government has given permission to do so.

The trade department indicated that the decision was made to simplify and facilitate international transactions in the national currency, including against the backdrop of growing interest in its internationalization.

Earlier, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the Russian State Duma committee on the financial market, announced the reorientation of the country’s economy to the East and Asian countries – India, China, Vietnam.