The shadowy existence should be over: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to lead India to superpower status © N. Bruckmann/Midjourney*

India wants to become Asia’s superpower and more geopolitical influence. In these days it will overtake China as the most populous country. In the economy, however, catching up is becoming more difficult.

New Delhi/Frankfurt – India has reached the top – maybe last week, maybe in a few days. long time was China the most populous country in the world. But now India is overtaking the People’s Republic. Due to the data available, the United Nations cannot exactly determine the date when India will have surpassed China. But after estimates by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) released on Wednesday around three million more will be living in India than in China by the middle of 2030. A good 1.4 billion people currently live in both giant states. Yet India’s population continues to grow while China’s begins to shrink.

India has long been overshadowed by China, not only in terms of population. Since the 1990s, a rapid boom has made the People’s Republic the “world’s factory” for everything from T-shirts to high-tech products. The West, meanwhile, praised India as the “greatest democracy in the world”; However, the companies preferred to do business with communist-ruled China. India presented itself as too bureaucratic and withdrawn, which also looks back on a long tradition of non-alignment – proximity to the Soviet Union and later to Russia included.

But the shadowy existence should be over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to lead India to superpower status. His long-term goal is to become one of several poles of a future multipolar world on an equal footing with the USA and China. India is staying out of the conflict between the two superpowers. Modi acts skillfully between the two and also positions India – like China – as the protecting power of the Global South.

India’s population continues to grow – China is shrinking

Now the world will have to get used to the fact that most people no longer live in China, but in India. After “middle path” According to the United Nations – the most likely scenario lying between the extremes – India’s population will exceed 1.5 billion by the end of this decade and will continue to increase slowly until 2064. Then it will have peaked at around 1.7 billion people.

China, on the other hand, had to report in January that its population had shrunk in 2022 for the first time in decades. The now-abandoned one-child policy has meant China is beginning to age before it has grown rich. This trend will weaken China’s economy in the long term; already the formerly endless pool of young workers on which China’s firms have relied for decades is beginning to dry up. In The average age in India is 28 yearsin China at 39 – and rising.

India’s economy: difficult race to catch up

Economically, however, India still has some catching up to do. China’s annual economic output in 2022 was almost 18 trillion US dollars, around six times that of India (3 trillion US dollars). And so far the expected OECD continued strong growth for the People’s Republic – in a largely parallel path to India, which would bring the subcontinent significantly stronger growth than before, but will not bring India any closer to China by 2060.

China and India had previously developed in parallel – until China launched a major reform push in the early 1990s known rapid developmentexplains Gerwin Bell, chief economist for Asia at the global asset manager PGIM Fixed Income, in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA.

India and China: who will be Asia’s future superpower?

Despite all the optimism that India will play a greater role in the future, Bell sees major challenges that the country urgently needs to tackle: the budget deficit is too high, the savings rate too low, and there is still room for improvement in legal certainty. Similar to China, India also needs a reform push, for example in property rights or land use. “But all of this is happening at the pace of a glacier, three steps forward and two back.” But if India opens up and solves its problems, it could quickly become more attractive to international investors. Not every company is permanently satisfied with China’s current role as the “factory of the world”, says Bell. “The answer to that is: you have to find a production site that is as big as China. And that could be India.”

So who will be Asia’s most important superpower in a few decades, India or China? India wants to lead and no longer be satisfied with a balancing role, Modi said shortly after taking office in 2014. In August 2022, in his speech marking the 75th anniversary of independence from Great Britain, he promised India within the next quarter century – i.e. by 2047 to make a developed country. But also China’s head of state Xi Jinping has big plans. By 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, he wants his country “to be at the forefront of the world in terms of national strength and international influence”.

India’s geopolitical tactics: tackling between all sides

China also draws its power from its economic success and strong connections with the world; many states depend on products and raw materials from China. Modi, however, does not seem to want to wait until an economic boom automatically gives his country geopolitical influence. The aim of the prime minister and his Hindu nationalist government is “to create an independent superpower role for India, to accelerate the transition to a multipolar international system – and finally to cement the new status with a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council”. writes Derek Grossman by the US think tank Rand Corporation.

India is a member of the Quad for the Indo-Pacific security alliance, along with the United States, Australia and Japan. At the same time, it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO, with China, Russia and several Central Asian countries) founded by China, as well as the BRICS group with China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa. But New Delhi is suspicious of Beijing and its ambitions to become a great power in Asia. Again and again there are border skirmishes on the long border of the two giant states across the Himalayas. A few months ago, soldiers from both countries used sticks to fight each other there.

“Delhi is of course aware that its willingness to become a stronger partner of the US irritates Beijing,” means C. Raja Mohan of the Asia Society Policy Institute in Delhi. “But New Delhi also knows that it is its closer ties with the United States that prompt Beijing to soften its tone towards India.” These are the first power games by a country that wants to have a say.

