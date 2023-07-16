G20 finance ministers meeting in Gandhinagar to discuss more lending to developing countries

India is committed to proposing to G20 partners that they support its idea of ​​increasing the taxes that multinational companies pay to countries where they obtain “excess profits” informed the Reuters this Sunday (16.Jul.2023). According to the news agency, the country expects progress in an expected review of global corporate taxation.

Indian government officials said the idea was being discussed with the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) and will be addressed “extensively” at the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Gandhinagar, 17-18 July.

“India has made suggestions to get its due share of taxation rights on excessive profits of multinational corporations,” an official told the news agency.

According to Reuters, India will also propose that withholding tax be decoupled from the surplus profit tax principle. Today, countries offset their share of taxes with the withholding tax they collect.

Global finance heads from the G20 countries, made up of developed economies, will meet in India next week to discuss topics such as lending to developing countries, the war in Ukraine, international debt and cryptocurrency regulation.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in September, at which the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will have a meeting. Today it is India that chairs the G20. The next country is Brazil, which will be in charge for 1 year.