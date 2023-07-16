Trade between the countries broke a record in 2022, but is falling in 2023. Brazil succeeds India in the presidency of the G20

Brazil’s bilateral relationship with India has grown in recent years. It was a record in 2022: US$ 15.1 billion, with an Indian surplus.

The increase was the result of a series of actions promoted by the foreign ministries on both sides. Missions have been carried out to bring together businessmen and politicians in the country. And it is reinforced by an Indian view that Brazil has everything to be a strategic partner in the so-called Global South.

The expression refers to the group of developing countries that seek a greater voice in global decisions. Brazil was one of the leaders of the movement in the early 2000s and participated in the formation of the G20, an expansion of the reduced G7, made up of developed economies.

“India is committed to working closely with Brazil to address shared challenges. Our collaborative work across platforms such as BRICS, IBSA and the G20 has highlighted our commitment to multilateralism and set a strong precedent for cooperation“, he said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was in Brazil in June for bilateral talks at Itamaraty. He said that one of the objectives is to bring the countries closer together.

He was not the only representative of the country who came to Brazil. A delegation of Indian congressmen visited the Congress from 11 to 13 June.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in September, during the G20 summit.

Today, it is India that chairs the group. The next country is Brazil.

“Voices from a wider global south must find a place at the table. India’s main message to the world during the G20 meeting [em setembro] is about unity, resilience and shared responsibility”, said Kumar.

ROOM TO GROW

According to Kumar, there is plenty of room for bilateral trade to grow between the two countries.

“While trade has seen healthy growth, it is next to nothing compared to India’s total of $1.5 trillion. So we are aware of the fact that there is immense untapped potential that we can still explore.”said Kumar.

There is a very large flow of drugs and commodities in the bilateral relationship. And an effort to bring the defense industries of the 2 countries closer together.

“I look forward to strengthening our mutual dialogue in key areas of interest such as trade, energy, technology and health, among others.”, said Kumar.

Brazil and India are part of IBSA, which conducts military exercises in partnership with Brazil, India and South Africa.

The country’s ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy, met with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, to discuss the issue.

SLOWDOWN

There was a drop in the volume of exchanges between Brazil and India at the beginning of 2023. Until June, the volume is lower than last year.

In 2023, the bilateral trade flow until June was at US$ 4.7 billion, against US$ 6.7 billion in 2022.

This number is usually higher in the 2nd semester. Still, it shows a slowdown in the process.

Kumar does not see this as a problem: “Brazil is a valuable strategic partner for India. Our relationships are based on a common global vision, shared democratic values ​​and a commitment to promote the economic growth of our peoples. The main message we want to convey to Brazil and its people is that India seeks to strengthen our already strong ties and expand them into new areas.”.