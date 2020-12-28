Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting said there was no flaw in the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) pitch but the Australian batsmen batted very poorly against the Indian bowlers in the second Test on Monday. By the end of the third day’s play, India has dominated Australia by taking six wickets for 133 runs. Australia have four wickets left and have a lead of just two runs in the second innings.

Ponting criticized the Australian batsmen and said that you cannot blame the pitch. The pitch is perfect today. The ball was spinning a bit, but you expect that in advance. The first day of the Test match helps the fast bowlers, but this is just a sample of poor, far worse batting. The former captain told Channel Seven that his team’s batsmen did not play cautiously against Indian bowlers.

He said that this is one of the reasons, I think he was out playing bad shots. He failed to walk the score board regularly and this put pressure on him. A bad shot occurs when pressure is created. He said, “I talked about it in the first innings and especially the way Ravichandran Ashwin played. They were playing defensively against him. He bowled well but sometimes against the best bowlers you have to take more risk as a batsman. It is a fact that they will not bowl poorly. ”

On this occasion, Ponting praised the Indian bowling attack and said that if there are bowlers with low skills, then you know that there will be one or two chances to score runs, but Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja and even Siraj also made a mistake. Did not. He forced the Australian batsmen to make a mistake.

