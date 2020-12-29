IND vs AUS: Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj made his Test debut for India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. In his very first Test match, Siraj took five wickets. With this, he became the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in the debut test in the last seven years. Siraj took five wickets in both innings, bowling a total of 36.3 overs.

Siraj equals Shami and Ashwin

With this, Siraj has equalized his two legendary comrades Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin in their first match. Both these bowlers also took five wickets in their debut match.

The five wickets of Siraj also included the wicket of Cameron Green in both innings. Apart from this, Siraj also took the wicket of Marnus Labushen in the first innings. In the second innings, Siraj took the wickets of Travis Head and Nathan Lyon in addition to Green.

Before Siraj, in November 2013, Mohammed Shami took five wickets in his debut match for India. Shami took nine wickets in his first Test against the West Indies. The funny thing is that Siraj got a chance in this match because of Mohammed Sh Mohammad Siraj m’s injury. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin made nine wickets against the West Indies in Delhi while making his debut in 2011.

After the Melbourne Test, captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri praised Siraj. Both particularly appreciated Siraj’s combativeness and also said that after Umesh Yadav got injured, Siraj did not let his lack of play with his superb bowling and kept the wicket at the same time keeping constant pressure.

This is how Australia lost in the second Test

In the second Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia scored just 195 runs in their first innings. After this, the Indian team scored a huge lead of 131 runs in their first innings by scoring 326 runs. After this, the Australian batsmen who flopped in the first innings could not do anything amazing in the second innings and the whole team could only score 200 runs. In this way, India got a target of only 70 runs in the second innings, which they easily achieved by losing two wickets. The third Test will now be played between the two teams in Canberra from January 4.

