Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane has scored a career-high 12th century in a Boxing Day Test match.

Earlier, in 11 centuries India won 7, while 3 were drawn.

During this time there were centuries in both innings of a match, so technically there are 8 centuries in 7 won matches.

Melbourne

The disappointing end of Indian team captain Ajinkya Rahane’s catchy century with a run-out has given Australia a chance to return, but despite this there is one special thing that will not let the Indian cricket fans disappoint. It is a matter of Rahane’s century. Actually, India has never lost when this batsman hit hundreds.

As of now, India managed to get a significant lead of 131 runs by scoring 326 runs in their first innings here on the third day of the second Test cricket match on Monday. The Indian innings ended just before lunch on the third day in response to Australia’s 195 for the first innings. India started from 277 runs for five wickets in the morning and thus added only 49 runs in the first session on the third day and lost the remaining five wickets in the meantime.

Test run out for the first time

Rahane scored 112 runs while Ravindra Jadeja smashed 57 which is his 15th half-century in Test cricket. These two batsmen shared a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Rahane’s brilliant innings ended with a run out. He was run out for the first time in Test matches. He played 223 balls and hit 12 fours. Jadeja sounded for him to take the run, while the run was not full of danger and eventually the Indian captain had to return to the pavilion.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Day 2: Kangaroo bowler defeated due to Ajinkya

11 centuries, 7 wins, 3 draws

Ajinkya Rahane has scored his 12th Test Test century in this match. Earlier, in 11 centuries India had won 7 (centuries in both innings of a match, technically 7 matches and 8 centuries), while 3 draws were made. In such a situation, Indian cricket fans will have to maintain the hope that this lucky charm of Rahane will once again work for India. Know what happened in Rahane’s Test century …

