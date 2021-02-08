India is making new friends thanks to vaccines. Escorted by the police, sirens blaring on a road in Bangladesh, trucks carry thousands of doses donated by India to the country, one of the poorest in the world. She also makes donations in Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Burma. In total, the country has offered 5.6 million doses to developing countries while in the West, countries jealously guard their vaccines.

Through these donations, India extends its diplomatic influence to the borders. “India doesn’t really have any other tools, analyzes Dr. Joshi Manoj, journalist specializing in international affairs. It does not have the resources like China or even a military industry to export its influence, so India offers its vaccines to buy the benevolence of its neighbors.“Nine months ago, an extremely wealthy businessman, at the head of a laboratory, bet on the British vaccine AstraZeneca and bought his patent. He became the largest producer of vaccines in the world, with a rate of 5,000 doses per minute andsells each dose for just over two euros to the government, which then donates it to foreign countries.

“For India, these vaccine exports are a daring bet because at the same time the country must also vaccinate its population and in this regard the authorities have an ambitious objective: 300 million people must be vaccinated by next summer.“, details journalist Angélique Forget, of France Télévisons New Delhi.

