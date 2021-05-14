In an effort to speed up its national vaccination campaign, India has added a new vaccination against the emerging corona virus.

Today, Friday, India began vaccinating its population with the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine, according to what the vaccine-developing fund announced.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which contributed to financing the development of the vaccine, stated that its use began in the Indian city of “Hyderabad” on Friday.

Thus, the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine becomes the first foreign-manufactured vaccine to be used in India.

And India is sweeping, in weeks, a large wave of outbreaks of the Corona virus, as it is registering daily records in the number of deaths and injuries.

Today, Friday, the Indian Ministry of Health said that it had recorded 343,144 new cases of Coronavirus in the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 24,46,809 people.

The Indian “Business Standard” newspaper reported that the country also witnessed 4,000 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 262,317 cases.