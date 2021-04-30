India has once again set an anti-record for the daily detection of coronavirus infections among the population. In 24 hours, as of April 30, 386,452 people fell ill in the country. This is reported by the TV channel NDTV…

India is still the second most diagnosed disease in the world. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, about 18.7 million cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases in India fell on the state of Maharashtra, where over the past day more than 66.1 thousand cases were detected, which is almost 3 thousand more than on April 29.

However, the number of people who have recovered is also growing: the total number of people receiving treatment in the state has decreased by 2 thousand – to 672 thousand people.

Further beyond Maharashtra, the largest number of new cases was detected in the states of Kerala (38,607), Uttar Pradesh (35,104), Karnataka (35,024) and Delhi (24,235).

According to the Ministry of Health of India, more than 152 million people have received the coronavirus vaccine in the country – in the last day alone, the number of vaccinated people has grown by 2.2 million.

On April 29, an increase in cases of 379,257 cases in 24 hours was reported.

On the morning of April 29, the second plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with a cargo of humanitarian aid landed in India. The first plane with humanitarian aid from Russia arrived in India on the evening of April 28. India’s assistance was directed in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the framework of preventing the spread of COVID-19.