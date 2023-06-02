The dramatic accident happened near the town of Balasore, located in the state of Odisha. The city is located in eastern India. A number of carriages of a passenger train derailed after a collision with a freight train. The carriages would have ended up on a different track. Another train would then have collided with those carriages and was itself partly derailed.

At least 350 people were injured in the accident. At least 75 ambulances have arrived at the site, as well as hundreds of police officers, to be able to get people out from under the wrecks, among other things. Many people are still trapped in the trains. In addition, a large number of buses are used to transport the injured people to hospitals. What exactly happened is still unclear.

A witness says: ,,I had already given up all hope, because I thought we would die. Luckily I was able to get out through a broken window. There were many injured people there." Indian President Narendra Modi said in a response that "his thoughts are with the bereaved and may those injured recover quickly." According to the president, several rescues are underway.

