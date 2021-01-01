India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the incident of a temple being vandalized in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Sources gave this information on Friday. He said that a protest has been lodged with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. On Wednesday, a crowd of people ransacked the temple. They were opposing its expansion work. Pakistani officials said on Thursday that more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, most of whom are members of a radical Islamic party.Human rights activists and Hindu community leaders have strongly condemned the attack on the temple in Terry village in Karak district. The provincial government on Thursday ordered the authorities to rebuild the damaged temple. At the same time, it also resolved to bring the culprits to justice. According to local police, more than 30 people, including the leader of the radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, Rahmat Salam Khattak, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

350 people nominated in FIR

Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi said that more than 350 people have been named in the FIR. Abbasi said the FIR against the accused covered all sections of the law relating to terrorism. The Supreme Court of Pakistan took cognizance of the attack on Thursday and ordered the local authorities to appear before the court on January 5.