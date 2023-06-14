ISRO: India has scheduled the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar station on July 12-19

The launch of the Indian automatic interplanetary station “Chandrayan-3” to the Moon was scheduled for July 12-19. This was announced by the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Sridhara Paniker Somnath, reports TASS.

“The final preparations are underway. They will be completed by the end of the month. This launch will use the LVM3 rocket, which is currently being assembled, all of its parts have been delivered to the launch site on the island of Sriharikota. The launch will be carried out between July 12 and 19,” he said.

Somnath added that engineers have made a number of changes to avoid software and hardware issues. It was also decided to install more energy-intensive solar panels and increase the amount of fuel in the engines.

The mission to the South Pole of the Moon will include a lander and a lunar rover. As part of the mission, they plan to make a soft landing on the moon.

In May, it became known that the Chandrayaan-3 was delivered to the Satish Dhawan Space Center for final preparations for the lunar mission. The center also conducts work on assembling and preparing for the launch of India’s heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3).