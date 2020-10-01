new Delhi: In an Internet-based society, artificial intelligence is considered to be a big technological leap just like electricity and the Internet. At the same time, the corona crisis has given new meaning to the needs of artificial intelligence. In such a situation, India is hosting a big global conference on Artificial Intelligence next week. This conference called ‘Rage 2020’ will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) will be organized on 5-7 October. During this time, the masters working on Artificial Intelligence will discuss the use of AI for social empowerment, inclusion and change in many other areas including Health, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility. In addition to the government representatives and academics in the global meeting, there will be a technical gathering. Also, some interesting start-ups working in Artificial Intelligence and related fields will also be participating.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he views Artificial Intelligence as an effective tool for social equality and poverty alleviation in India. During a book release program last year, the Prime Minister said that there is no need to panic about technology as it is a bridge that does not divide people but connects them. Often fear is shown about technology. If human intent is good, then artificial intelligence can open the door to prosperity for the country.

