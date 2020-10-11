Highlights: The world’s largest labor force will be in India in the year 2100

After this, the maximum workers will be in Nigeria, China and America.

The world’s population will reach its highest level of 9.73 billion in 2064

China to become world’s largest economy by 2035

In the year 2100, the world’s largest labor force will be the population of working people in India. After India, the largest number of workers will be in Nigeria, China and America. This has been claimed in a study published in Lancet. Researchers say the world’s population will reach its highest level of 9.73 billion in 2064 and will decrease thereafter. In 2100, the world population will be 8.79 billion. They made this assumption based on statistical models associated with fertility, mortality, and migration.

Researchers say that the number of workers in China and India is declining drastically. According to the study, in the year 2100, India, Nigeria, China, America and Pakistan will be the five largest countries in the world in terms of population. Between 2017 and 2100, the population of 23 countries including Japan, Thailand and Spain will be reduced by more than 50 percent. During this time, China’s population is expected to decrease by 40 percent. China will become the world’s largest economy by 2035. The US will overtake China again in 2098.

By 2050, the Indian economy will overtake Japan at number three.

Total Fertility Rate

Researchers estimate a population of 195 countries from 2018 to 2100. Accordingly, by 2050, the total fertility rate (TFR) of 151 countries will be lower than the replacement level. By 2100, the total fertility rate of 183 countries will be lower than the replacement level. The total fertility rate in most countries is 2.1.