The Pakistani army is constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists into India. Meanwhile, India has deployed 3,000 additional troops along the Line of Control (LoC) to thwart the Pakistani army’s efforts and repel the militants.According to top sources, “an additional contingent has been deployed to prevent infiltration on the LoC and the move has also yielded good results.” He said that the additional personnel deployed on the LoC have been successful in thwarting all infiltration attempts and the terrorists have been prevented from entering the border.

Indian Army has foiled attempts

Sources said that the Pakistani army has failed to infiltrate terrorists into India this year and such efforts will be stopped continuously till October-November due to heavy snowfall. Let me tell you that the Indian Army is fully active on the LoC and recently it has foiled an attempt to infiltrate the Gurez sector of North Kashmir.

‘Army ready to deal with Pakistan’

Sources said that at present, there are one or two additional battalions of Pakistani army on LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, but it cannot be said that they are doing this to pressurize India in support of Chinese army. . If the Pakistanis try to do so, the Indian Army is also ready to deal with such a situation.

Army Chief took stock of preparations

Pakistan is also trying to increase the ceasefire violation. On the other hand, the army chief recently visited Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During this time, the Army Chief visited the forward locations of the LoC for the first time and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops for the first time.

Pak is constantly violating ceasefire

Sources said the Army Chief in Srinagar was briefed by senior officers of the Chinar Corps regarding the security situation. Let us tell you that while there is a border dispute between India and China in East Ladakh, the Pakistani Army has increased ceasefire violations on the LoC.