Indian anti-smuggling intelligence officials seized nearly three tons of heroin in a port in the state of Gujarat, India. The total drugs seized were reportedly worth approximately $ 2.7 billion. But the figure is still indicative. Two people were arrested for the kidnapping, but the number of suspects is still unspecified. The drug consignment would have been sent from Kandhar, in Afghanistan, a country now under Taliban rule, between 13 and 14 September last.

Intelligence also revealed that the shipment had been imported by a company in the southern city of Vijaywada. Officials said the searches were conducted in several cities in India, including the capital, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai. “Investigations so far have also revealed the involvement of Afghan citizens, who are under investigation,” he said. the agency.

Most of the opium produced in Afghanistan comes from the provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, of which Helmand is the main producer. Of the 5,300 tons of opium produced in Afghanistan, 2,700 tons are transformed into heroin. In 2008, nearly half of the heroin produced was used in Iran.

Afghanistan and Southeast Asia are the engines of the world’s heroin trade. Cocaine, on the other hand, is the prerogative of Central and South America. From Afghanistan alone comes 85% of the opium consumed in the world and the proceeds from cultivation are worth half of the entire Gross Domestic Product of the country, that is a tens of billions of dollars. Almost 600,000 Afghans are employed in this sector and an estimated 2 million people survive thanks to these crops. In the last year, the fields of Afghan poppies have increased by 37% reaching an area of ​​224 thousand hectares, divided into 21 of the 34 provinces of the country.