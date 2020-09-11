The monitoring is everlasting and above all important to save lots of many lives. Every day, the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan manages to seek out traces of the slavery community. This time, they managed to free a number of exploited younger individuals in a workshop. One of many males who employed them was arrested and can stand trial. However the motion doesn’t finish there for the activists.

Rescued kids are topic to lengthy and exact monitoring. First medically examined, they’re then stored in an appropriate middle till their households come to choose them up. Comply with-up will happen till they arrive of age to forestall slavers from kidnapping them once more. To reward the work of this group, its founder Kailash Satyarthi acquired the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

