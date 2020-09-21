For 6 months and 4 days, no one was able to visit the Taj Mahal. This Monday, September 21 in the morning, the most famous mausoleum in the world timidly reopened its doors. Its reception capacity has been reduced: only 5,000 visitors are now authorized to admire the monument. “It’s great, because since we got married, I wanted to come here, to the Taj Mahal. But with the coronavirus, that was not possible. Now i’m happy“, rejoices a visitor.

Many businesses depend on the Taj Mahal

Only 5 people at a time are allowed to enter the building, where the tombs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife are located. Normally, this measure would have caused huge queues, but this is not the case with the limit to 5,000 visitors. The reopening of the Taj Mahal to the public is part of a context of accelerated deconfinement of the country. India records 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 every day, but the country continues to lift bans. However, many precautions are taken. Along with the Taj Mahal, hundreds of shops, restaurants and hotels are also reopening. Traders are now awaiting the return of foreign tourists.

