India | The Supreme Court upheld the decision to withdraw the special status of Kashmir

The region of Jammu and Kashmir has been a point of contention between India and Pakistan ever since the countries' independence, i.e. since 1947.

According to the Supreme Court, the Jammu and Kashmir region should be given the same state status as other Indian states as soon as possible. The Supreme Court ordered state elections to be held in the region by the end of September next year.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi called the court decision historic. Modi said the decision lays the foundation for building a more united India.

Security in the Kashmir region was significantly increased ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. Hundreds of soldiers and police were on the streets of Srinagar, the region's largest city, in case of possible protests.

A year After the 2019 decision, a large number of people were arrested in Kashmir, the region was practically completely closed and telecommunications were significantly restricted.

Prime Minister Modi's policy in Kashmir has been widely criticized, but it also has its supporters. Tens of thousands of people have died in the decades-long unrest.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have fought two wars over the region. There are more than half a million Indian soldiers in the region. India accuses Pakistan of supporting anti-India separatists in the Kashmir region. Pakistan, on the other hand, says it supports the right to self-determination of the region's residents.